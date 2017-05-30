Introducing the Upcoming Launch of Interpretame, Take Home the Interpreting Classroom Application

The Self-Training Web Application will be Ideal for Interpreters, Students and Interpreting Professors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Alba Collado Cascales, a professional translator and co-founder of Interpretame, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the innovative self-training application. "With Interpretame, take home the Interpreting classroom with a tool that will allow people to teach, learn and practice," Cascales noted.

To watch a short video about Interpretame and how it will work, please check out https://goo.gl/ixBjFP.

As a spokesperson for Interpretame noted, the platform will help modernize the world of interpretation with the self-training tool that will be user-friendly and intuitive to use. The application will include an HTML5-powered recorder that will allow users to listen to their performances, self-assessment sheets, as well as testing software that will allow people to memorize new vocabulary and much more.

Interpretame.com is ideal for a number of people, including interpreting students who can use the new tool to learn by doing, and experience the chance to feel like an interpreter from the safety of their own home.

"You'll be able to offset the anxiety so typical of interpreting students with unlimited practice and will benefit from the knowledge of more experienced interpreters and interpreter-trainers," the spokesperson said, adding that the new platform will also be useful for interpreters.

"Prepare yourself easily before any conference and be the most well-fitted professional any client could ask for."

While Interpretame.com is already available in a beta form, Cascales and her team hope to offer the interpreter's tool to as many people as possible. In order to help pay for more powerful servers to host a larger number of users, she recently launched a fundraiser on Indiegogo. There, she hopes to raise 8,000 Euros, or about $8,700 in United States dollars, through crowdfunding.

"We'll be able to host thousands of users, offer unlimited storage space, make it available in other languages, implement the feedback function, adapt it for professors and universities, develop a mobile app and desktop application that will allow you to train offline and improve all the sections to make a good product amazing," the spokesperson noted.

About Interpretame:

Interpretame.com is a platform that will transform the process of interpreters' training as well as the entire approach to the teaching and learning of interpretation, allowing a personalized experience for the first time. For more information, please visit https://goo.gl/ixBjFP.

Contact:

Iris Welch

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Interpretame