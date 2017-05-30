Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - Tombstone Exploration Corporation (OTC Pink: TMBXF), a fully reporting company announced today that Core(HQ) drilling will begin next week on its 100% owned Stardust Claims located in Yuma County, Arizona.

TMBXF'S Reclamation Bond was accepted on May 17, 2017, by the United States Bureau of Land Management, and prior to this, the Notice Application to conduct exploration drilling plan was accepted.

TMBXF has engaged Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. (Harris Drilling), a Nevada company to commence drilling on the Stardust property the first week of June. Harris Drilling has been in business for over fifty years and has worked for many of the top mining and exploration companies in the world.

This first phase drilling program is designed to establish strike length and test grades over a large enough width within the defined chlorite hematite hosted vein system. The drilling will attempt to define structural continuity (vein continuity along strike), grade of veins and hosting chl-hem zone, and find the width of structures. The program, as designed, should also demonstrate grade at reasonably shallow depths. The lowest drilling angle -45 degrees is envisioned for this program. This phase will include approximately 3000 ft of drilling.

The mineralization present at the Stardust Project appears to be located within detachment related veins hosted by intensively chloritic and hematitic host rocks. The vein system has been sampled over a strike of approximately 3200 feet (975 meters). These veins appear to be a feeder system of an extensive partially eroded low angle fault system regionally present.

Alan Brown, President of TMBXF, stated "We are extremely pleased to commence the start of this drilling campaign and confident of our potential for discovering a gold deposit for our shareholders. We look forward to providing updates over the course of the campaign".

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold silver copper exploration company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in S.W. USA. This goal will be achieved in part through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available to our experienced exploration and management team, including adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

