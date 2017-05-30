Fineqia to Launch Beta Version of Investment Platform by Canada Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTCPink: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA)announces its intention to launch a beta version of its new investment platform that aims to bring investors-at-large financing opportunities, by July 1, 2017, also known as Canada Day.

Fineqia's minibond platform is designed to democratise access to vetted, asset-backed debt and equity offerings by giving investors greater information transparency and importantly, a way to participate in institutionally financed deals. The platform applies a high filter with only select and high-quality deals shown at any given time. It will initially showcase opportunities from the media and fintech industries.

"Fineqia aims to foster financial equality, whereby those investing can get a potentially better return than they would get elsewhere and save on ordinarily high transaction costs," said Fineqia's Chairman, Martin Graham. "Launching the platform on July 1 is a way for us to celebrate Canada's 150-year-old birthday by showcasing Canadian innovation in financial services and technology."

Canada celebrates 150years of the July 1, 1867 enactment of the Constitution Act, 1867 this year, which united three separatecoloniesof Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into a single Dominion within the British Empire at that time, called Canada.

Fineqia, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and operated out of London, England has partnered with Calgary-based JOI Media to develop the minibond platform. Its crowdfunding software facilitates the entire investment process from deal origination through to investor tax reporting. It has developed compliant crowdfunding platforms in more than 20 countries so far.

Fineqia provides a platform and associated services to support security issuances and manage administration of debt securities such as minibonds. It acts as a broker bringing an issuing company's minibonds to market, by distributing and marketing minibonds to the crowd, as well as transparently highlighting the risks and objectively outlining opportunities involved. For more information visithttp://www.fineqia.com

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with locations across three continents, JOI Media is one of the leaders in enterprise software and software related services. They work with reputable organizations across the private, public and social sectors. For more information visithttp://www.joimedia.com.

