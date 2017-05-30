sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global Handset Power Amplifiers Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Broadcom, Infineon Technologies, Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions & Texas Instruments

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Handset Power Amplifiers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global handset power amplifiers market to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Handset Power Amplifiers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in wafer size. The number of functions on a single IC is increasing every year. Therefore, semiconductor vendors are moving toward large-sized wafers to keep pace with the increased level of integration. The increase in wafer size enables vendors to develop a large number of RF components per wafer, which not only increases efficiency but also reduces the oduction cost.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased internet penetration. With the growing Internet penetration, the need for digital content has increased considerably. Consumers are increasingly using the Internet for various purposes such as conducting business, applying for jobs, reading news, and connecting with people via Facebook and Twitter. Consumers also use smartphones to stream videos and play games online. The Internet has become an essential part of every individual's life. The increasing use of smartphones to access the Internet is driving the demand for higher-bandwidth applications.

Key vendors:

  • Broadcom
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Qorvo
  • Skyworks Solutions
  • Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors:

  • Analog Devices
  • Maxim Integrated

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Five forces analysis

Part 07: Market segmentation by technology

Part 08: Market segmentation by product

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Decision framework

Part 12: Drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15:Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3scxj/global_handset

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




