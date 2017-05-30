sprite-preloader
Research and Markets - Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Daimler Trucks, MAN, Scania, Volvo Trucks, Continental, Delphi & Robert Bosch

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global commercial vehicle pedestrian protection system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is ray-tracing simulation is expected to replace drive testing of automotive radar sensor-based PPS systems. Systems that consist of regions of varying opagation velocity, absorption characteristics, and reflecting surfaces are a reality and modern radar waves need to pass through such media to be effective.

According to the report, one driver in the market is PPS growth to be driven by the rising incidents of pedestrian injuries and deaths. The most frequent pedestrian injuries involve the lower or upper leg following an impact with a vehicle. If it is a low velocity accident, the injuries are largely restricted to the areas below the torso, where maximum injuries follow the impact with the ground or surrounding obstacles. If it is a high velocity accident, there are high chances of a secondary impact (often causing head injury) with the upper bonnet, windscreen, or windscreen surround.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is PPS may emerge as a reason behind driver inattentiveness, negating the benefits of such systems. Since the invention of automobiles, road accidents have been a common phenomenon. According to many studies, cell phones have topped the list of causes of distraction for drivers. But over the last few years, ADAS that are designed and developed for enhancing the vehicle safety and to assist the driver while driving have become a cause of concern.

Key vendors:

  • Daimler Trucks
  • MAN
  • Scania
  • Volvo Trucks
  • Continental
  • Delphi
  • Robert Bosch
  • ZF TRW

Other prominent vendors:

  • DAF
  • Iveco
  • Autoliv
  • Clarion
  • DENSO
  • Hitachi Automotive
  • Magna International
  • Mobileye
  • Valeo

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Market segmentation by geography

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis: OEMs

Part 13: Key vendor analysis: Suppliers

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m4wb7f/global_commercial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire