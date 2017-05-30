Research and Markets - Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Daimler Trucks, MAN, Scania, Volvo Trucks, Continental, Delphi & Robert Bosch

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global commercial vehicle pedestrian protection system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is ray-tracing simulation is expected to replace drive testing of automotive radar sensor-based PPS systems. Systems that consist of regions of varying opagation velocity, absorption characteristics, and reflecting surfaces are a reality and modern radar waves need to pass through such media to be effective.

According to the report, one driver in the market is PPS growth to be driven by the rising incidents of pedestrian injuries and deaths. The most frequent pedestrian injuries involve the lower or upper leg following an impact with a vehicle. If it is a low velocity accident, the injuries are largely restricted to the areas below the torso, where maximum injuries follow the impact with the ground or surrounding obstacles. If it is a high velocity accident, there are high chances of a secondary impact (often causing head injury) with the upper bonnet, windscreen, or windscreen surround.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is PPS may emerge as a reason behind driver inattentiveness, negating the benefits of such systems. Since the invention of automobiles, road accidents have been a common phenomenon. According to many studies, cell phones have topped the list of causes of distraction for drivers. But over the last few years, ADAS that are designed and developed for enhancing the vehicle safety and to assist the driver while driving have become a cause of concern.

Daimler Trucks

MAN

Scania

Volvo Trucks

Continental

Delphi

Robert Bosch

ZF TRW

DAF

Iveco

Autoliv

Clarion

DENSO

Hitachi Automotive

Magna International

Mobileye

Valeo

