Steel Rebar Market to Reach USD 154.08 Billion by 2021 - Rising Demand For Steel Rebar For Construction Projects - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Steel Rebar Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The steel rebar market is projected to reach USD 154.08 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2021. The key factor driving the growth of the steel rebar market is the rising demand for steel rebar for construction projects from various end users such as the infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments.

The major types of steel rebars are deformed and mild steel. Deformed is the largest and fastest-growing market, owing to its deformed surface which helps in the bond between materials and minimizes slippage in concrete.

The steel rebar market by end user has been classified into infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments. Infrastructure is the largest and fastest-growing segment, as steel rebar is widely used in infrastructure projects which include bridges, highways, dams, and stadia, among others.

The steel rebar market by process is classified into basic oxygen steelmaking, and electric arc furnace. The basic oxygen steelmaking segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment in this market, owing to its superior characteristics such as high production rate, steel with low nitrogen content, and requiring less labor.

Companies Mentioned



Acerinox S.A.

Arcelormittal

Barnes Reinforcing Industries

Byer Steel

Celsa Steel UK

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Daido Steel

Essar Steel

Evraz PLC

Gerdau SA

Hyundai Steel

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

& Power Ltd. Kobe Steel

Mechel OAO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

NJR Steel

Outokumpu OYJ

Posco Ss Vina

Sohar Steel LLC

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Steel Dynamics

Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation

Tata Steel

The Conco Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Steel Rebar Market, By End User



7 Steel Rebar Market, By Process



8 Steel Rebar Market, By Type



9 Regional Analysis



10 Competitve Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gk5gcg/steel_rebar

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716