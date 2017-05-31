TUV Rheinland acquires 2MC, strengthening its GRC Consulting capabilities and global leadership position helping customers manage their cyber-business risk

The 2MC acquisition builds on TUV Rheinland's strong heritage addressing challenges at the intersection between man, technology, and the environment.

COLOGNE, Germany, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland today announced it has acquired 2MC, a recognized leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) consulting with operations in the UK, Middle East, and Africa, including in-depth RSA Archer Suite technology expertise. The acquisition expands TUV Rheinland's capabilities to enable organizations to master risk and compliance as they undergo Digital Transformation, and reinforces its position as global leader in RSA Archer professional services.

TUV Rheinland customers will benefit from 2MC's expertise in cyber risk management, threat management, vulnerability management, incident management, business continuity management, compliance management, and GRC automation. 2MC customers will gain access to TUV Rheinland expertise in Digital Transformation and the deep portfolio of Mastering Risk & Compliance, Advanced Cyber Defenses and Secure Cloud Adoption services.

"We are thrilled to welcome the 2MC team to the TUV Rheinland family," said Frank Luzsicza, Executive Vice President, ICT & Business Solutions, TUV Rheinland Group. "This acquisition unifies two organizations whose culture and values put the customer first to provide the highest quality advice and support to safely and securely make the transition to digital. In this time of disruptive technology change, and the increasing sophistication of cybercrime, it also highlights our continued commitment to building a team of the best talent in the industry."

"2MC has been on a tremendous journey, and we're proud of the company we've built. This is unquestionably the right time for us to join TUV Rheinland and accelerate our success. We share very similar values in providing high-quality GRC consulting services, as well as increasing the international scope of the business to meet the needs of our global customers. We're looking forward to this exciting new chapter for both companies," said Mark Winchcomb, who will continue as CEO and lead 2MC's UK, Middle East, and Africa operations.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded more than 140 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence with 19,600 employees; annual turnover is nearly EUR 2.0 billion.

About the business stream ICT & Business Solutions

For more than 15 years, TUV Rheinland has been supporting the private and public sector with comprehensive consulting and solution expertise in IT, cyber security and telecommunications through digital transformation processes. Core business areas include IT services and cyber security, telecommunications solutions and HR services, management consulting, data center services and R&D management. With more than 600 specialists around the world, TUV Rheinland provides strategic consulting, design and process optimization through to implementation, operation, and certification of systems.

A high level of technological expertise, comprehensive experience in key industries and strategic partnerships with market leaders enable them to create innovative and future-proof ICT solutions.

TUV Rheinland is currently the largest independent service provider that combines ICT competency with comprehensive expertise regarding the industry and mobility, and whose core business has been to provide technical security to people and the environment around the world for more than 140 years.

More information is available online at www.tuv.com/informationsecurity