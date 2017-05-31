Temporary Increase in Number of Shares and Votes in Enea AB (publ)

KISTA, Sweden, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Annual General Meeting 2017 of Enea AB resolved on a so-called automatic share redemption program. The share redemption program involves a share split, whereby one (1) existing share in the company is split into two (2) shares. As a result of the share split, the number of shares in Enea AB has increased by 17,864,231 shares during May. The number of shares and votes in Enea AB is, following the share split, now 35,728,462 shares.

The 17,864,231 new shares are so-called redemption shares which will be redeemed by Enea AB as part of the share redemption program with the exception of Enea AB's own314,760 redemption shares which will be redeemed without consideration. Thereafter, the number of shares in Enea AB will amount to 17,864,231 i.e. the same number as prior to the share split.

This information is information that Enea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CEST on May 31, 2017.

For more information visit www.enea.comor contact:

Anders Lidbeck, President & CEO

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

E-mail: anders.lidbeck@enea.com

Håkan Rippe, CFO

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

E-mail: hakan.rippe@enea.com

About Enea

Enea is a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, with a vision of helping customers develop amazing functions in a connected society. We are committed to working together with customers and leading hardware vendors as a key contributor in the open source community, developing and hardening optimal software solutions. Every day, more than three billion people around the globe rely on our technologies in a wide range of applications in multiple verticals - from Telecom and Automotive, to Medical and Avionics. We have offices in Europe, North America and Asia, and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Discover more at www.enea.com and start a conversation at info@enea.com.

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator,Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/temporary-increase-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-enea-ab--publ-,c2269922

The following files are available for download: