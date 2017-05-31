ADVA Optical Networking SE: PSNC Deploys ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect to Drive 400G Connectivity in Research and Education Network

ADVA Optical Networking's Transmission Technology Boosts Capacity Over 385km DCI Network

Poznan, Poland. May 31, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking today announced that the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center (PSNC) has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect (http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-cloudconnect.aspx?utm_source=nasdaq&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=170531-psnc-400g) with QuadFlex 400Gbit/s technology in PSNC's PIONIER network. The data center interconnect (DCI) solution with its unique openness and scale is now transmitting enormous data loads using the 16QAM modulation format. The 96-channel network, which connects supercomputing centers in Poznan and Warsaw, removes data restrictions and enables researchers to share huge data sets. It will empower Poland's research and education community to collaborate, distribute findings and access data-intensive applications on an unprecedented scale. The network was installed and will be maintained by the Polish systems integrator and ADVA Optical Networking partner, Alma SA.

"This new solution is our response to soaring demand from Poland's research and education community. Access to high-capacity applications and ultra-fast data transport has become essential for universities and research institutes. The ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect enables us to answer that fierce demand. It delivers the enormous capacity that the scientific community increasingly relies on while optimizing space and power consumption," said Maciej Stroinski, technical director, PSNC. "The giant leap in capacity opens up so many more possibilities. We can now provide almost unlimited access to our world-class IT resources, facilitating computational-based research into everything from climate modeling to space exploration. What's more, we now have the power to seamlessly scale our network to accommodate the needs of tomorrow."

Built on the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect, the new infrastructure utilizes the company's QuadFlex technology to transport 400Gbit/s over 385km without the need for signal regeneration. To achieve this channel capacity, it is configured with two 200Gbit/s wavelengths operating at 16QAM within an optical super-channel. Designed for scalability and bandwidth optimization, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect platform offers unrivalled efficiency. It delivers huge energy savings and, with its incredibly small footprint, consumes less rack space than competing technology. The ultra-high-capacity link is a key section of the PIONIER network, which is operated domestically by PSNC. PIONIER is a consortium of Polish research and education organizations, including universities, scientific institutions and super-computing centers.

"Our FSP 3000 CloudConnect solution is ideal for delivering 400Gbit/s bandwidth in research and education networks. Developed to meet the most stringent density, security and energy demands, our DCI technology is uniquely positioned to help PSNC cope with exponential growth in data demand," commented Ardashes Garabedian, senior sales manager, Eastern Europe and CIS, ADVA Optical Networking. "But as well as innovation, what was crucial here was the extensive experience of our engineers when it comes to creating optical transport solutions that our customers can rely on. PSNC has always been at the forefront of research and education networking globally. We helped it create one of Europe's first national academic networks to be built on its own dark fiber. PSNC was quick to harness 100Gbit/s connectivity. Now it's leading the way by enabling 400Gbit/s connectivity for vital, data-intensive research."

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com).

About Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center

PSNC, affiliated to the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences, was founded in 1993 to build and develop computer infrastructure for science and education in Poznan and in Poland. This infrastructure includes metropolitan network POZMAN, High Performance Computing (HPC) Center, as well as the national broadband network PIONIER, providing the Internet and network services on international, domestic and local levels. PSNC is managing research and development within the field of new generation computer networks, high performance - parallel and distributed - computations and archive systems and cloud computing technologies, as well as green ICT, future Internet technologies & ideas, network safety, innovative applications, creating, storing and managing digital content. Since PSNC is a public entity, within its sphere of interests is the development of solutions for e-government, education, medicine, new media & communications. For more information please visit us at: www.psnc.pl (http://www.psnc.pl).

