- Swiss based Flisom presents new, ultra-light, rollable and customisable solar technology platform. - Ultralight panels with 20x power to weight ratio of today's silicon solar panels unveiled at Intersolar Europe. - Flisom unveils customisable solar technology to enable breakthrough applications.



Flisom AG, a Swiss solar enterprise, in which Tata Industries of the $103bn Tata group is a strategic investor and the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) is a technology partner, will give visitors a glimpse of its new product range at Intersolar 2017.



The company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, has spent over a decade developing high-efficiency CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide) thin film solar modules using proprietary roll-to-roll manufacturing technologies.



Flisom's products are based on the technology developed by its research partner Empa, which had achieved a world-record conversion efficiency of 20.4% in a flexible CIGS solar cell. This research partnership ensures that Flisom products remain at the cutting edge of solar thin film offerings.



Flisom modules are super thin (under 2mm), have a uniform, jet black appearance, are ultra-light (in some versions under 500g/m2) with a power to weight ratio of up to 20 times more than conventional silicon panels, and are strong, safe and rollable.



Unlike competitors, Flisom offers not only its standard portfolio of modules, but also offers its technology as a business-enabling platform, which is customisable for the applications of end customers, and the modules are designed and manufactured in-house.



With Flisom gearing up for full commercialisation of its product range this year, the company is focused on enabling solar in ways not possible before, whether for buildings, mobility and transport, and even specialist customized applications, across Europe, United Kingdom and United States.



The company will be showcasing its eMetal, eFlex and eRoll products at StandA1.110.



About Flisom



Flisom was founded in 2005 as a spin-off of the Laboratory of Solid State Physics of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich) - a scientific institution with global renown. For several years, the company remained in stealth mode, working closely together with Empa (Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology) to design and improve its core technology. This historic link with the world's leading research institutions forms the basis of Flisom's identity, and the guarantee of continuous improvement of its cutting-edge technology.



Product lines and applications



Products



eMetal - Aluminium backsheet - Back aluminium for premium look and feel - Simple installation - Weight: 4kg/m2



eFlex - Flexiblity for any curved surfaces and tensile structures - Adhesive mounting possible - Beautiful, uniform black - Weight: 2kg/m2



eRoll - Rollable on under 5cm diameter - Durability for off-grid usage - Highest power per volume and weight



Applications



Buildings - Fast, non-penetrant roof installation - Beautiful aesthetics - Curved surfaces, low-weight roofs and facades - Regulatory requirement for EU BIPV from 2020



Vehicles/mobility - Vibration resistant - Thin - no aerodynamic drag - No glass - no breakage - Light - no additional fuel consumption



Outdoor and special usage - Rollable - Highest power to weight ratio - Durable - Customisable design and integration



Learn more about Flisom at www.flisom.com.



