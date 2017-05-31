Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 31 May 2017, the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (NCECP) approved natural gas distribution prices set by the Board of Energijos skirstymo operatorius AB on 19 May 2017 which will apply from 1 July 2017.



Natural gas distribution prices will decrease for all seven groups. Depending on the price group, natural gas distribution price will decline from 5% to 6%. Prices are decreasing due to higher operational efficiency of the Company.



Natural gas distribution price is one of the final price of gas components.



The new natural gas distribution prices will be announced on the website of the Company www.eso.lt.



Head of Communications Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.