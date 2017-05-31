JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Randgold Resources Limited (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Jersey, Channel Islands, 31 May 2017 - Randgold Resources announces that in accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, its issued share capital consists of 94 056 723 ordinary shares of $0.05 each.

Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of Randgold Resources. In addition, 61 658 ordinary shares are currently held on trust and do not confer voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 93 995 065.

The above figure can be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Randgold Resources under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive Financial Director Investor & Media Relations Mark Bristow Graham Shuttleworth Kathy du Plessis +44 788 071 1386 +44 1534 735 333 +44 20 7557 7738 +44 779 775 2288 +44 779 771 1338 Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



