Research and Markets - Global Dielectric Etchers Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Applied Materials, Hitachi High-Technologies, Lam Research, Tokyo Electron & Mattson Technologies

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dielectric Etchers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global dielectric etchers market to grow at a CAGR of -3.71% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dielectric etchers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of dielectric etchers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of 3D ICs. A three-dimensional integrated circuit is manufactured by piling silicon wafers and interconnecting them with TSV to behave as a single device. Advances in technology require faster, better-performing chips that do not consume high energy. All the mentioned features can be achieved through 3D chip stacking. 3D ICs are increasingly being produced by chip manufacturers to meet high demands of electronic product manufacturers. This demand is increasing the need for smart and miniaturized electronics.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in the global semiconductor industry. The growth in innovative devices, such as smartphones, tablets, ultramobile, electric cars, aircraft, wearable devices, smart TV, and smart air conditioners, is the major driving factor for the number of semiconductor components in these devices. The advance of digitization and IoT are the major drivers to increase the demand for semiconductor products. With the increasing demand for security and connectivity, the semiconductor industry is providing devices with improved functionalities of sensors, actuators, and computing power.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is rising discrepancies between the semiconductor industry and capital equipment. The semiconductor industry is expanding enormously and endlessly with advances in technology. The industry is driven by a cycle of continuous improvements in technology and growth in innovation and demand in the end-user applications. The industries face challenges to provide new and better products.

Key vendors



Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

Mattson Technologies

Other prominent vendors



MEC

JUSUNG ENGINEERING

Oxford Instruments

SEMES

SPTS Technologies

ULVAC

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

- Key market highlights



PART 05: Market landscape

- Industry overview

- Technology overview

- Market overview

- Five forces analysis



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

- Foundries

- IDMs

- OSATs



PART 07: Geographical segmentation

- Dielectric etchers market by geography

- Dielectric etchers market in APAC

- Dielectric etchers market in Americas

- Dielectric etchers market in EMEA



PART 08: Key leading countries

- Taiwan

- South Korea

- Japan

- China



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges

- Market drivers

- Impact of drivers on key customer segments

- Market challenges

- Impact of challenges on key customer segments



PART 11: Market trends

- Emergence of 3D ICs

- Improved FinFET architecture

- Emergence of dual damascene etch process

- Increasing fabless semiconductor companies



PART 12: Vendor landscape

- Competitive scenario

- Other prominent vendors



PART 13: Appendix

