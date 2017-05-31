Wirecard Adds Key Executives, Brad Fauss and Kevin Brown, to Fuel Their North America Growth and Expansion

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard AG, a leading provider of global payment solutions, today announced the appointment of industry executives Brad Fauss and Kevin Brown to the Wirecard executive team in North America.

Wirecard entered into North America earlier this year through the acquisition of Citi's prepaid card business. The addition of two high profile industry experts is evidence of Wirecard's commitment to the execution of their global strategy and expansion.

Brad Fauss, a nationally recognized payments industry leader, brings over 20 years of payments law expertise and a wealth of knowledge to Wirecard and its growing list of clients. He joins the Wirecard executive team as their General Counsel, where he'll lead the Legal, Compliance and Governmental Affairs efforts for Wirecard North America. Prior to Wirecard, Fauss was the President & CEO of the Network Branded Prepaid Card Association (NBPCA), a non-profit trade organization dedicated to educate, advocate, protect, and promote the prepaid card industry to government, media, and consumers. In this role, Fauss engaged with Washington, D.C. policymakers to positively impact legislation and regulation while helping to advance the success of the prepaid card industry.

Kevin Brown joins Wirecard as a seasoned Fintech and banking executive, with a long and successful track record driving strategy and brand expansion for Fortune 100 companies and equity backed startups, alike. He will lead the marketing organization for Wirecard in key geographies, notably in the United States, as Wirecard continues their expansion into North America. Prior to Wirecard, Brown served on the executive team at Credibly, a private equity backed Fintech growth stage company, as their Head of Marketing and Product Development. Prior to Credibly, Brown led product management, strategy, and marketing teams within Citigroup's consumer and institutional businesses.

"I am thrilled to add such accomplished executives as Brad and Kevin to an already outstanding team. Each brings impressive skills and expertise that will play a critical role during this next phase of growth, innovation, and global client success at Wirecard," said Managing Director, Deirdre Ives.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licenses for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060,WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard .

