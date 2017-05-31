Receives $2.8 Million of Previously Held Sale Proceeds



ATLANTA, 2017-05-31 14:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual assets, today announced it has closed on the European operations portion of its Real-Time business segment sale to technology-focused investment firm Battery Ventures. The completion of the sale followed approval of the transaction by the French Ministry of the Economy. Concurrent received the $2.8 million that was being held pending approval from the French Ministry of the Economy and was part of the transaction's total gross proceeds of $35 million.



About Concurrent Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications focused on storing, protecting, transforming, and delivering high value media assets. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.



