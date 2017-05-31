Global Airway Management Products Market 2017-2021: Growing Emphasis on Pediatric Airway Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Airway Management Products Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global airway management products market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global airway management products market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of anesthesia face masks, LMA, and ETT to various end-users. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing emphasis on pediatric airway management. Airway management in pediatric patients is challenging for anesthesiologists as they are more prone to aspiration of gastric contents compared with adults. Pediatric patients have anatomical and physiological differences from adults, which may cause difficulties during the usage of airway management products. Owing to this drawback, vendors are developing specific product categories for pediatric patients as the demand for such products is increasing significantly due to the rising hospitalization rates of pediatric patients.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in volume of surgeries. Medical facilities perform various surgeries in the areas of orthopedics, trauma, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, respiratory, oncology, neurology, endoscopy, laparoscopy, and cosmetics. These surgeries treat cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, urological disorders, spinal abnormalities, brain tumors, and orthopedic deformities. In most surgeries, anesthesiologist and surgeons use various airway management products such as LMA, ETTs, and face masks for intubation and to facilitate proper breathing for patients during the surgeries. Most general anesthetic procedures require airway management. An increased demand for surgeries will increase the supply demand for airway management products.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is risks and complications associated with airway management products. Although airway management products are widely used for the intubation process during various surgeries, these products involve certain risks and complications, which will hinder the growth prospects and restrict the usage among the end users. These risks and complications may be due to design or manufacturing flaws or mistakes by healthcare professionals. Most complications occur due to the misplacement and improper seating of various airway management products. For instance, the placement of LMA above the airway opening will increase the risk of gastric distension and subsequent aspiration during the procedure. The pressure-induced lesions caused by the LMA can also cause nerve injury by direct compression of nerves.

