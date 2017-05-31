Global Airway Management Products Market 2017-2021: Growing Emphasis on Pediatric Airway Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Airway Management Products Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The analysts forecast the global airway management products market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global airway management products market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of anesthesia face masks, LMA, and ETT to various end-users. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing emphasis on pediatric airway management. Airway management in pediatric patients is challenging for anesthesiologists as they are more prone to aspiration of gastric contents compared with adults. Pediatric patients have anatomical and physiological differences from adults, which may cause difficulties during the usage of airway management products. Owing to this drawback, vendors are developing specific product categories for pediatric patients as the demand for such products is increasing significantly due to the rising hospitalization rates of pediatric patients.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in volume of surgeries. Medical facilities perform various surgeries in the areas of orthopedics, trauma, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, respiratory, oncology, neurology, endoscopy, laparoscopy, and cosmetics. These surgeries treat cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, urological disorders, spinal abnormalities, brain tumors, and orthopedic deformities. In most surgeries, anesthesiologist and surgeons use various airway management products such as LMA, ETTs, and face masks for intubation and to facilitate proper breathing for patients during the surgeries. Most general anesthetic procedures require airway management. An increased demand for surgeries will increase the supply demand for airway management products.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is risks and complications associated with airway management products. Although airway management products are widely used for the intubation process during various surgeries, these products involve certain risks and complications, which will hinder the growth prospects and restrict the usage among the end users. These risks and complications may be due to design or manufacturing flaws or mistakes by healthcare professionals. Most complications occur due to the misplacement and improper seating of various airway management products. For instance, the placement of LMA above the airway opening will increase the risk of gastric distension and subsequent aspiration during the procedure. The pressure-induced lesions caused by the LMA can also cause nerve injury by direct compression of nerves.
Key vendors
- Ambu
- BD
- Teleflex
- Intersurgical
- Smiths Medical
- Medtronic
Other prominent vendors
- Armstrong Medical
- ASID BONZ
- Bard Medical
- Besmed Health Business
- BLS Systems
- Cardinal Health
- Flexicare
- GaleMed
- Hangzhou Tappa Medical Technology
- HSINER
- KindWell Medical Disposable
- Legend Medical Devices
- Medline
- Mercury Medical
- Ningbo Boya Medical Equipment
- Nuova
- Oscar Boscarol
- O-Two Medical Technologies
- Sainty International Group Jiangsu
- Sharn Anesthesia
- SHINMED
- SourceMark
- SUMI
- Sure Care Corporation
- Tri-anim Health Services
- Vogt Medical
- Weihai Strongmedical Sci-Tech
- Westmed
- Wintersweet Medical
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by procedure
Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xkkfm5/global_airway
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716