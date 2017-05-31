Global Linear Motion Systems Market 2017-2021 With Bosch Rexroth, Rollon, SCHNEEBERGER, SKF and Thomson Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Linear Motion Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global linear motion systems market to grow at a CAGR of 7.62% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global linear motion systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the machine tools, material handling (including packaging and palletizing, and robotics applications have been considered for linear motion systems. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is integrated linear motion systems. Linear motors are evolving toward a high level of intelligence and integration with the addition of position feedback-enabled devices, enabling accurate tracking of exact location and speed. These integrated systems are also equipped with better connectivity that allows sending data to supervisory control and data acquisition or enterprise networks. The transferred data can be utilized for analyzing various aspects ranging from process control to business analytics.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing revenue from replacement activities. Linear motion systems are subject to constant movement along the X or Y-axis or both in industrial applications. Consistent usage of these products results in wear and tear of the linear motion systems, generating the need for frequent maintenance and replacement activities. Since linear motion systems are also subject to friction depending on the type of movement and application in an industry, a major share of revenue generated in the market comes from retrofit/replacement activities.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is lack of effective product differentiation. The market is characterized by an intense competition among the vendors producing a variety of linear motion products at low cost. This problem has intensified, mainly due to the lack of differentiation in the off-the-shelf products supplied by major vendors. Cost-effective and technologically advanced linear motion products coupled with end-user awareness have propelled companies to increase investment in technologies for developing better quality products. Many vendors are trying to attract more customers and sustain sales by offering an extended warranty, replacement options, product support services, and add-on features.

