Frost & Sullivan Applauds Yamaha Corporation for Catapulting to the Second Spot in the Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoint Market

Yamaha Corporation has considerably broadened its target market with the acquisition of Revolabs and the expansion of its product line

SANTA CLARA, California, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Yamaha Corporation with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Growth Excellence Leadership. The company set itself apart from the competition with a solid growth strategy, above-market growth rate, strong brand recognition, tight customer focus, and growth sustainability. Over the last four years, Yamaha more than tripled its revenue share and leapfrogged into the second spot on the global leader board.

Yamaha leveraged its 48 years of experience in the professional audio systems market to become one of the first vendors to develop portable USB connectivity endpoints, such as the PJP-10UR, PJP-20UR and PJP-50USB. In 2012, Yamaha was ranked second in the USB conference phone segment with a revenue share of 18.7 percent. Building on this success, it released the YVC-1000 microphone and speaker system, a USB and Bluetooth® group audio conferencing endpoint for larger rooms and video teleconference systems. Today, the YVC-1000 model is sold to different businesses around the world, including

The Japanese Red Cross Society, Canon Systems and Support Inc. in Japan and Summit Public Schools in the United States.

"Looking to expand its presence internationally across distributors and technology partners, Yamaha acquired Massachusetts-based Revolabs in March 2014, a pioneer in the wireless conference phone segment," said Frost & Sullivan ICT Principal Analyst Alaa Saayed. "After the acquisition, Revolabs continues to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yamaha. Revolabs' technical expertise and distribution network combined with Yamaha's superior sound engineering capabilities, experience, and financial capabilities, has made it the second-biggest competitor in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market."

In addition to robust operations in Japan and North America, Yamaha has expanded sales across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. The acquisition of Revolabs endowed Yamaha with a wide array of group conferencing products and technologies, including Revolabs' popular FLX wireless conference phone series, UC-enabled VoIP, USB-wired conference phones and Cisco's 8831 tabletop conference phone.

"Over the last two years, Yamaha has strived to validate and certify its phones with a wide range of enterprise communications and UC solutions. This allowed the company to penetrate customer bases that use solutions from different communications vendors, including BlueJeans, Zoom, Vidyo, BroadSoft, Google, Metaswitch, and Microsoft, among others," noted Saayed. "Yamaha continues to grow and enhance its channel ecosystem to include a number of distributors around the world."

Yamaha's differentiated product portfolio is complemented by a superior customer service experience. A number of online resources, including software and firmware downloads, technical documentations, FAQs, and warranty information are available to customers. Furthermore, Yamaha's ability to offer compact, power-packed solutions at affordable prices enhances the customer ownership experience.

Overall, Yamaha's undisputed brand recognition and desire to constantly expand has made it richly deserving of the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Growth Excellence Leadership.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service, as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experiences offered, which have resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and increased share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research.

