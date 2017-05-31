Research and Markets - Global Motorcycle Tire Pressure Management System (MTPMS) Market 2017-2021 With Schrader, Salutica Bernad, Orange Electronic, Doran and Garmin Dominating

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Motorcycle Tire Pressure Management System (MTPMS) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global motorcycle tire pressure management system (MTPMS) market to grow at a CAGR of 29.08% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Motorcycle Tire Pressure Management System (MTPMS)Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development of powerful mems sensors and SMI for accuracy and precision. Sensor technology has played a crucial role in the design and development of ADAS systems, as they form a fundamental part of the systems. Sensors and processors are the primary system components that monitor and process the vehicle data. Few automotive players are working on new tire pressure monitoring technologies, which include the use of MEMS sensors that are designed to accurately measure the pressure as well as the temperature in the tire.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is TPMS reduces maintenance cost of motorcycle. TPMS continuously monitors tire pressure and constantly notifies the rider. It has been found out that TPMS-fitted tire can result in fuel efficiency of 1.4% on an average depending upon the duration of travel and vehicle type.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is low availability of retrofit TPMS in emerging economies. With rapid technological advances in the global TPMS market and the implementation of stern governmental safety regulations, automotive sensor OEMs are developing TPMSs and batteries so that they have extended life and thus, reduce the need for continuous replacement.
Key vendors
- Schrader International
- Salutica Bernad (FOBO)
- Orange Electronic
- Doran Manufacturing
- Garmin
Other prominent vendors
- Steelmate
- HawksHead Systems
- LDL Technology
- TireTraker TPMS
- CUB ELECPARTS
- Tire-SafeGaurd (HCI)
- Inovex Industries
- Sate Auto Electronic
- ASPIRIT ENTERPRISE Precision Technology
- Bartec USA
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/94h8jz/global_motorcycle
