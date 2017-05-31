Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - ESO or the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



Electricity and natural gas distribution company's ESO revenue during January-April of 2017 amounted to EUR 217.1 million and, compared to the same period of 2016, decreased by 8%, when it totaled EUR 235.9 million. Revenue decreased due to lower electricity and natural gas distribution service prices to the customers.



During January-April of 2017 ESO EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) amounted to EUR 57.4 million - 11.8% less compared to the same period of 2016, when EBITDA was equal to EUR 65.1 million.



Head of Communications Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.