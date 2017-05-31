

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo, a Japanese multinational consumer electronics and video game company has filed for a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for 'Super Nintendo World,' to offer amusement parks and events under the brand. Nintendo is said to start theme parks at Orlando, Hollywood and Osaka.



As per the international class application, the brand could be used for organisation, management or arrangement of kart racing. The trademark is expected to cover hand-held units for playing electronic games, board games, puzzles, card game toys, toy vehicles. According to reports, the brand might be offering real-life Mario Kart experience.



Other attractions would be video game apparatus and accessories in the amusement parks. The amusement parks are expected to have restaurants and hotel accommodation, rental exhibition spaces and event venue rental.



In another development, Nintendo is planning to expand its highly popular Pokemon Go with a new game Pokeland. It will be available for both Android and iOS. The alpha testing was started on Wednesday. Only first 10000 sign ups could participate in the testing until June 9.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX