AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius) provides the Interim unaudited financial information for the three months ended 31 March 2017 and confirmation of the responsible persons.



Management comment:



AUGA group, AB revenues for 3 months of 2017 was EUR 12,11 million and increased 35% compared to the same period of 2016, when it was EUR 8,92 million. Gross profit for 3 months of 2017 was EUR 2,17 million (3 months of 2016 - EUR 2,14 million).



In 31 January 2017 AUGA group, AB successfully acquired KTG AGRAR SE subsidiary companies, operating in Lithuania. Due to increase in scale of operations and number of employees operational expenditures for 3 months of 2017 was EUR 1,93 million (3 months of 2016 - EUR 1,33 million). Consulting and other expenses associated with this acquisition also increased operational expenditures.



Increase in operational expenditures resulted in weaker Group profitability for 3 months of 2017 compared to 2016. Group EBITDA for 3 months of 2017 was EUR 1,81 million (3 months of 2016 - EUR 2,15 million), net income EUR 17 thousand (3 months of 2016 - EUR 0,55 million).



Attached:



1. Consolidated unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2017. 2. Confirmation of responsible persons.



General Manager Linas Bulzgys +370 5 233 5340



