F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Directorate Change

From: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Date: 31 May 2017

Directorate Change - Retirement of Mr Peter Niven

Further to the recent AGM Results announcement, the Board announces the retirement of Mr Peter Niven as a Director of the Company will effect from the conclusion of the AGM today.

Peter has been a director of the Company since its launch as well as having been its first Chairman.

The Board has greatly appreciated his lead role in establishing the Company and the experience and support he has contributed to its subsequent development

