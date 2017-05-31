sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, May 31

From: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
Date: 31 May 2017

Directorate Change - Retirement of Mr Peter Niven

Further to the recent AGM Results announcement, the Board announces the retirement of Mr Peter Niven as a Director of the Company will effect from the conclusion of the AGM today.

Peter has been a director of the Company since its launch as well as having been its first Chairman.

The Board has greatly appreciated his lead role in establishing the Company and the experience and support he has contributed to its subsequent development

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745324
Fax: 01481 745051


