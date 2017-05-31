Global Sports Nutrition Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sports nutrition products include sports drinks, supplements, and food that include protein powders, Isotonic drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine/branched chain amino acids and others), supplement powder, ready-to-drink protein drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements. The aforementioned products ranges are majorly used by athletes and bodybuilders to improve the overall health, performance, and muscle growth. Athletes used sports drinks to replenish the water levels in their bodies. The nutritional supplements today are not only used by bodybuilders, but also by health-conscious people, and this population base is growing significantly. North America holds about 40% of the global sports nutrition market share and Asia-Pacific would be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Based on product types, it is segmented into protein powder, ISO drink powder, capsule/tablets (creatine, BCAA and others), supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, ISO & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements. ISO drinks segment has shown significant growth rate due to innovative product launches, and marketing tactics used by manufacturers.



Sports supplements are marketed in the form of capsules, pills, and powders and the major categories are weight gainers, muscle builders, performance enhancers, and meal replacement powders. Meal replacement powders have gained prominence among the women, especially for weight loss and weight management reasons. Growing number of health clubs and fitness centers have further added to the market potential. Protein and carbohydrate bars have a relatively higher market penetration in the developed markets, as compared to developing regions.



Athletes and bodybuilders were the major target markets in the recent years; however, the trend is changing and recreational and lifestyle users have shown interest in the products, majorly due to growing health awareness. These products are distributed through numerous retail channels such as large retail & mass merchandizers, small retail, drug & specialty stores, and various online retailers.



Key market players profiled in the report are

- The Coca Cola Company

- PepsiCo, Inc.

- Glanbia. Plc.

- Yakult

- Post Holdings, Inc.

- Clif Bar & Company

- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

- Abbott Laboratories



