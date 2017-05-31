North America Industrial Robotics Market Research Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Industrial Robotics technology in North America finds space in wide range of applications such as automotive, healthcare, electronics, defense and security, aerospace, food and beverage, agriculture, etc. Automotive industry is the leading industry as robots are extensively used in the manufacturing processes, especially for automation. The application in automotive industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach $2.9 billion over the period of 2016-2022.



Countrywise, the Industrial robotics market is segmented into U.S, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America. U.S was the highest revenue generating region in 2015. The region would remain as a dominant region throughout the forecast period and would generate a revenue of $8.0 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2016-2022. The widespread adoption of robotics technology in the fields of defense, security, and healthcare would be the prime factors that would drive the market in the North American region.



The report highlights the adoption of Industrial Robotics in North America. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Articulated Robots, Cartesian Robots, Scara Robots, Cylindrical Robots and Other Robots. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical, Rubber & Plastics, Machinery, Metals, Food & Beverages, Precision & Optics and Others. Based on Function, the market is segmented into Soldering & Welding, Materials Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Painting & Dispensing, Milling, Cutting & Processing and Others. The countries included in the report are U.S, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America.



Key Companies profiled in the report includes ABB Group, Adept Technology, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Fanuc, Kuka AG., iRobot Corp., Intuitive Surgical, Honda Motor and Yamaha Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. North America Industrial Robotics Technology Market - By Type



4. North America Industrial Robotics Technology Market - By Application



5. North America Industrial Robotics Technology Market - By Function



6. Country Level Analysis



7. Company Profiles



