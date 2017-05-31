VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Petro Vista Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: PTV)("Petro Vista" or the "Company"), announces, further to its news release of April 21, 2017, that it has today completed a return of capital distribution (the "Return of Capital") of $0.0471 per share of the Company.

Following completion of the Return of Capital, the Company is now largely inactive. Accordingly, effective June 1, 2017, the listing of the Company's common shares will be moved to the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange where they will trade under the symbol PTV.H.

ON BEHALF OF PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP.

Darren Devine, President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:

Petro Vista Energy Corp.

Attention: Darren Devine

+1(604) 638-8067

investor@pvecorp.com

www.pvecorp.com



