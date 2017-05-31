Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Engages Autec Innovative Extractive Solutions to Provide an Independent Report on the MDS Membrane Lithium Metallurgical Test Process

Noram Moving Ahead with a 10 Tonne Bulk Process Lithium Separation Tests

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31 2017 / Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-Venture: NRM / FRA: N7R / OTC PINK: NRVTF) ("Noram" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Autec Innovative Extractive Solutions to provide an independent report on the MDS membrane lithium metallurgical bench test process. The focus of the bench test was to substantiate the recovery yield of lithium carbonate directly from the mineralized clays using MDS's environmentally friendly system.

Bulk samples weighing approximately 50 kg each were collected from two locations on the Zeus and Hades claim groups. The first bulk sample was collected from the same locality as samples ZS-2-029 through ZS-2-031 on the Zeus claims. The previous samples were part of Noram's Phase II sampling program and were 3 vertical chip samples that covered a 12 foot (3.66 m) section of stratigraphy. The samples averaged 917 ppm Li. The second bulk sample was from the spoil pile of the previously announced borehole discovered on the Hades claims (July 22, 2016). Three samples previously collected from the spoil pile averaged 933 ppm Li. These lithium rich clay samples were sent to Membrane Development Specialists LLC (MDS) to test the viability of membrane separation of Lithium from the clay material.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley Peek, MSc and CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Claim Group Project.

About AuTec :

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, AuTec strives to find innovative solutions for the extractive industry with a particular focus on intrinsic challenges.

AuTec aims to be the first choice for metallurgical test work to support characterization of ores and their suitability to existing processes. AuTec endeavours to be a major partner in research and development initiatives aimed at making step-changes to refractory ore processing and to provide crucial site support to Barrick operations and others who may benefit from the skill sets of AuTec personnel.

About Noram Ventures Inc. :

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTC: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of becoming a force in the Green Energy Revolution through the development of lithium and graphite deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Company's primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects that include the lithium projects in Clayton Valley in Nevada and the Jumbo graphite property in British Columbia. Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium - graphite dominant industrial minerals company to produce and sell lithium and graphite into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia. Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramventures.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Mark R. Ireton"

President & Director

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstance or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.