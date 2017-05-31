Enables Secure Access to Information and Applications for Global Suppliers



DETROIT, 2017-05-31 23:34 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covisint Corporation (Nasdaq:COVS) today announced that it has extended its relationship with Ford Motor Company ("Ford"). With this extension, Ford will continue to leverage the Covisint B2B Automotive Exchange.



The Covisint B2B Automotive Exchange currently provides global access to information and applications for more than 615,000 supplier users across 100,000 supplier organizations connected to select global automotive OEMs. The B2B Automotive Exchange provides global OEMs with the following:



-- Extends the OEMs enterprise to manage external supplier users with single sign-on to critical resources based on user types. -- Provides delegated administration both for security and access, as well as for content management and collaboration resources. -- Helps to manage, automate and govern the complex network of people, systems, and devices that need access to resources. -- Allows authenticated and unauthenticated content to be personalized and presented to users based upon attributes such as location, division and role. -- Anytime, anywhere 24x7 support with industry-leading service level agreements and availability.



About Covisint Corporation



Covisint is the connected company - we securely connect ecosystems of people, systems and things to enable new service offerings, optimize operations, develop new business models and ultimately enable the connected economy. Today, we support more than 2,000 organizations and connect to more than 212,000 business partners and customers worldwide. Learn more at www.covisint.com.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Covisint's present and future technology design, architecture, performance and operations which affects the Covisint IoT Platform's market growth and the demand for Covisint's solutions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Covisint's historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Covisint's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Covisint disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Ford Motor Company's ability to non-renew the purchase order or to terminate our contract for convenience. Further information on potential factors that could affect actual results is included in Covisint's reports filed with the SEC.



