Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2017) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) ("Jaguar") and Added Capital Inc. (TSXV: AAD) ("Added") are pleased to announce that Perry Rapagna, currently a Jaguar director, will succeed Andrew Hilton as Chief Financial Officer of both Jaguar and Added. Mr. Rapagna has over 20 years' experience in the investment industry and has held several senior management positions with public companies.

Vic Alboini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar and Added stated, "On behalf of both companies, I would like to thank Andrew for his excellent work and dedication since joining Jaguar and Added. I look forward to working with Perry in his new role."

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.

About Added Capital Inc.

Added Capital Inc. is a financial advisory firm and merchant bank, with a specialization in mergers and acquisitions, merchant banking investments, risk arbitrage merger and acquisition investments, financial restructurings, proxy solicitation and information agent services.

