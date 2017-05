Semiconductors are among the outperforming stock market segments since last summer. The semiconductors index SOX has risen from 750 points in September last year to 1091 points today. That is a staggering 45 percent increase, quite amazing. Now that is becoming an issue. Once an index gets to a 50 percent increase it is time to re-evaluate things. A strong rise is certainly bullish, but at a certain ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...