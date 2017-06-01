TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX: CSU) today announced that its wholly-owned division Volaris Group Inc. ("Volaris") has completed the acquisition of the operating subsidiaries and assets of Smartrak Holdings Limited ("Smartrak") - software providers of telematics solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Smartrak's fleet management and safety location-based solutions are used in more than 23,000 assets, across 300 plus private, government and emergency services across Australasia. Smartrak joins AssetWorks and Kinetic Software in Volaris' Asset Management vertical.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow - whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

About Constellation

Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

