Vostok New Ventures Ltd. (the "Company") has today initiated a written procedure in order to amend the terms and conditions of its outstanding SEK 300 million bond loan 2016/2019 (the "Terms and Conditions") (the "Bond Loan"). Bondholders will be requested to vote to amend the Terms and Conditions to permit the issuance of new unsecured debt ranking pari passu with the existing Bond Loan and to permit the Company to postpone the maturity date of the loan provided to Delivery Hero Holding GmbH (now named Delivery Hero AG). Provided the amendment is approved by the required majority of bondholders in accordance with the written procedure, the Company will pay a consent fee to all existing bondholders under the Bond Loan.



Concurrently, the Company has mandated Pareto Securities to approach investors concerning the potential issue of a new senior unsecured SEK-denominated bond. The transaction remains subject to inter alia the successful completion of the written procedure and prevailing market conditions.



Notice to the written procedure containing further details about the proposed amendment to the Terms and Conditions as well as information concerning the voting procedure will be made available on the Company's website http://www.vostoknewventures.com.



