HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. completes acquisition of Brasil Kirin Holding S.A.

Amsterdam, 1 June 2017 - Heineken N.V. ('HEINEKEN') (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) announces today the completion of the transaction to acquire Brasil Kirin Holding S.A. ('Brasil Kirin') from Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

The closing of the transaction follows fulfilment of all conditions precedent as agreed on 13 February 2017, when HEINEKEN announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Brasil Kirin. On 24 May 2017 HEINEKEN has received the required regulatory approval from the Brazilian Competition Authority (CADE) for the acquisition of Brasil Kirin. The transaction has been approved without any conditions.

As shared in the release on 13 February 2017 this transaction is expected to be dilutive to HEINEKEN's margin in 2017.

