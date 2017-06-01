Baader Bank becomes trading partner of Vienna Stock Exchange in the new "global market" segment for US equities. Continuous trading with opening and closing auction is available during trading hours and on all trading days of the Vienna Stock Exchange and thus also outside of US trading hours.

As Austrian investors mainly invest in foreign equities and are currently forced to trade on foreign marketplaces, Baader Bank supports the Vienna Stock Exchange to become a "one-stop shop" for Austrian investors. As a market leader for this type of market making in Europe, Baader Bank will ensure that the quotation and execution of customer orders is of high quality.

"We are delighted that Baader Bank, as a long-term partner, is taking on this task", explains Dr. Christoph Boschan, Chairman of the Board of Management of Wiener Börse AG.

"We are very pleased about the cooperation with the Vienna Stock Exchange. This underlines our effort to expand Baader Bank's market making internationally," said Nico Baader, Chairman of the Board of Management of Baader Bank.

About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank AG is one of the leading German family-run full-service investment banks serving customers across the German-speaking region. Baader Bank, with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim, near Munich, employs around 450 personnel supporting customers and their needs across the business areas of Market Making, Capital Markets, Institutional Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research.

Baader Bank operates Market Making for more than 800,000 financial instruments in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as off-exchange trading.

