Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-06-01 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 18.2 million in May 2017, and increased by 0.2% in comparison to May 2016.



In January through May 2017, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) reached EUR 81.6 million, and increased by 4.8% year-to-year.



In January-May 2017, the retail turnover of the Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 4.0% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 1.4% and in Estonia by 12.9%.



Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 184 stores (107 in Lithuania, 47 in Latvia and 30 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 84.9 thousand sq. m., or by 4.8% more than a year ago.



Saulius Bacauskas Apranga Group CFO +370 5 2390843