Adds multi-currency invoicing capability to cross-border payments/receivables platform



BOSTON and LONDON, 2017-06-01 09:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire, a leading provider of international payment solutions, today announced that it has acquired PACE Invoice, a multi-currency invoicing platform provider based in London. With the acquisition, Flywire adds international invoicing to its cross-border payments and receivables services, enabling its business, education and healthcare clients to more easily link invoices to cross-border receivables, saving time and costs in invoice preparation and payment reconciliation.



The move comes on the heels of Flywire's recent expansion into the cross-border payment market for businesses. PACE Invoice CEO James Shattock will join the company and lead expansion efforts in the UK and Europe for that new business segment.



"This acquisition fills a growing need for clients across all our industry sectors - business, education and healthcare," said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. "Cross-border invoicing is challenging and by enabling these capabilities within our platform, we will further enhance our already industry-leading cross-border payment solution in the market. We're also very pleased to be able to say that James Shattock and the entire PACE team will join us to capitalize fully on this great opportunity."



"This is a great move for us - joining a dynamic, fast-growing company like Flywire where our offering is highly complementary and will be quickly integrated into the international payment and receivables platform Flywire has built," said Shattock. "Our invoicing capability meets an important cross-border business need for their customers and can help accelerate Flywire's expansion, especially in the B2B market. We're really excited to be part of that."



Flywire provides educational institutions, healthcare providers, and businesses with the ability to offer customers a highly-tailored, international payment experience - customized by country, currency and vertical. It also provides businesses with the ability to manage international receivables, while ensuring robust compliance and anti-money laundering controls are applied to every transaction.



PACE enables businesses to issue invoices to their international customers which can be paid in ways that are convenient and familiar to the customer, making prompt, accurate payments easier while reducing currency exposure. The PACE Invoice platform integrates with existing enterprise accounting systems and offers a white-label web interface for client branding. Flywire will offer the invoicing capability as an option with its cross-border payments and receivables platform - providing end-to-end management from invoice delivery through payment reconciliation.



Pace Invoice is an alumni of Startupbootcamp FinTech London, an accelerator program supporting early-stage tech companies with direct access to an international network of the most relevant mentors, partners, and investors in the FinTech industry.



About Flywire Flywire is a leading provider of international payment solutions, connecting businesses and institutions with other businesses and consumers on six continents. Introduced six years ago as a way for international students to pay their tuition for studies abroad, Flywire is now used by over 1,300 organizations across 18 countries around the world. The company processes billions in payments per year from 220 countries and territories, via bank transfer, credit card and e-wallet solutions, in over 120 different local currencies. Convenient, fast and secure, Flywire's scalable platform provides currency conversion at exchange rates that can offer significant savings when compared to home-market banks and credit card providers. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as 24/7 online payment tracking.



Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA with international operations in London and Manchester, UK; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; and Valencia, Spain. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.



Media Contact: for Flywire Tim Walsh timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617-512-1641