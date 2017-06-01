JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 01 June 2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of applicant: RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of scheme: Randgold Resources Limited Share Option Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Period of return: From: 1 December 2016 To: 31 May 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous 679 481 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each return: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Plus: The amount by which the block 1,100,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 scheme(s) has been increased since each in relation to the Randgold the date of the last return (if any Resources Limited Restricted Share increase has been applied for): Scheme; and 300,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Less: Number of securities 20 500 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each issued/allotted under scheme(s) under the Randgold Resources Limited during period (see LR3.5.7G): Share Option Scheme; 188 600 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Restricted Share Scheme; and 26 363 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 each under the Randgold Resources Limited Co-Investment Plan. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of 1 844 018 Ordinary Shares of US$0.05 period: each ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of contact: Martin Welsh ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 1534 735333 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

