JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

Nasdaq Trading Symbol: GOLD

Jersey, Channel Islands, 1 June 2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are Randgold Resources attached:(ii) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights X are attached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:(iii) BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):(iv) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or 30 May, 2017 reached:(v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified: 31 May, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Instruments 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or holding for BlackRock, reached:(vi, vii) Inc. has gone below 10% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares(viii, ix) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of Situation previous Resulting situation after the triggering shares if to the triggering transaction possible transaction using the ISIN CODE -------------------------------------------------------------- Number Number Number Number of voting % of voting of of of rights rights (x) Shares Voting shares Rights ------------------------------------------ Direct Indirect Direct (xi) (xii) Direct Indirect ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00B01C3S32 7,899,874 7,899,874 N/A N/A 8,021,513 N/A 8.53% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B: Qualifying Financial Instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting financial date(xiii) Conversion voting rights instrument Period (xiv) rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities Lending 6,485 0.00% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- American Depository 8,945,883 9.51% Receipt ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation after the triggering transaction ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of Exercise Expiration Exercise/ Number of % of voting rights financial price date Conversion voting (xix, xx) instrument (xvii) period rights (xviii) instrument refers to ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFD 150,639 Nominal Delta --------------------- 0.16% 0.16% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total (A+B+C) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17,124,520 18.22% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:(xxi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See Annex 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proxy Voting: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. Name of the proxy holder: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13. Additional information: BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14. Contact name: Marc-Oliver Lesch ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15. Contact telephone number: 020 7743 3650 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annex 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting % of voting rights through Total of both rights if it financial if it equals equals or is instruments if or is higher Name higher than it equals or than the the notifiable is higher than notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Fund Advisors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Fund Advisors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock HK Holdco Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Cayco Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Trident Holding Company Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Japan Holdings GK ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management 1.86% 8.67% 10.53% (UK) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Canada Holdings LP ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trident Merger, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Advisors, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asia-Pac Holdco, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock HK Holdco Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Group Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

RANDGOLD RESOURCES' ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive Financial Director Investor & Media Relations Mark Bristow Graham Shuttleworth Kathy du Plessis +44 788 071 1386 +44 1534 735 333 +44 20 7557 7738 +44 779 775 2288 +44 779 771 1338 Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

