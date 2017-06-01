DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights and Share Capital



1 June 2017

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Total voting rights and share capital

As at 31 May 2017, the issued share capital of DMGT comprised 337,204,470 A Ordinary Non-Voting shares (excluding treasury shares) par value 12.5 pence per share; and 19,890,364 Ordinary shares par value 12.5 pence per share with one vote per share. The Ordinary shares are unlisted.

The number of A Ordinary Non-Voting shares which are held in treasury is 5,000,000 Treasury shares are not taken into consideration in relation to the payment of dividends and voting at shareholder meetings.

The total number of voting rights in DMGT is 19,890,364. This information may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, DMGT under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.

Enquiries to:

Fran Sallas, Deputy Company Secretary, DMGT, 020 3615 2904