Fractal Analytics Acquires Chicago-based Strategy & Analytics Firm, 4i Inc.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The acquisition will strengthen Fractal's strategy consulting capabilities

Fractal Analytics (www.fractalanalytics.com), a pure play provider of analytics & AI, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of 4i Inc. to expand its growth strategy consulting capabilities.

4i, a Chicago-based firm, empowers Fortune 500 companies to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities through its proprietary 'foresight analytics' approach and business consulting expertise.

"4i has an impeccable track record of problem solving and serving clients in addressing their growth challenges through sophisticated capabilities," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive, Fractal Analytics. "We share a common vision of powering strategic, tactical and operational decisions in enterprises through analytics & AI. This partnership will help us in being even more strategic to our clients."

"Traditional business models are under a lot of pressure due to significant changes in consumer behavior, consumer demographics and marketplace dynamics leading to a need for better (and faster) strategic and operational decisions driven by analytics & AI," said Dr. Eugene Roytburg, Managing Partner, 4i. "Our coming together with Fractal will address this need effectively."

Lana Klein, Managing Partner, 4i echoed the sentiment. "We were looking for a partner who shared our vision, aspirations and had synergetic capabilities, so that we can jointly maximize value for our clients and accelerate our own growth.We're pleased to have found such a partner in Fractal Analytics."

4i will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fractal Analytics and will continue delivering services to clients, while getting immediate access to Fractal Analytics' IP, capabilities, infrastructure and talent.

"We are excited about what this means for our clients," added Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO of Fractal Analytics. "Finding growth is one of the foremost challenges our clients are tackling. Our combined value proposition of bringing data, AI, technology and consulting capabilities together will resonate well with our clients."

About Fractal Analytics

Founded in 2000, Fractal Analytics is a strategic analytics partner to the most admired Fortune 500 companies globally and helps them power every human decision in the enterprise by bringing analytics & AI to the decision-making process.

Fractal Analytics has presence across 12 global locations including the United States, UK and India and has been recently featured as a 'Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI)' company by Forbes. Fractal has also been recognized as a 'Cool Vendor' and a 'Vendor to watch' by Gartner.

About 4i, Inc.

4i's forward-looking, foresight analytics driven approach helps clients uncover future growth opportunities, size future demand, develop successful growth strategies, and identify new innovations to succeed in tomorrow's marketplace. The company's foresight analytics have been proven over time to deliver consistently accurate results that help companies realize unparalleled growth opportunities. 4i has operations in US, Ukraine and Mexico.