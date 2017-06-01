Copenhagen, 2017-06-01 12:19 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Andreas Slyngborg Holst -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors (employee-elected) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/ Initial notification amendment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial B shares instrument, type of instrument DK0060027142 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Sale -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 136,765.88 DKK 138 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information 138 - Aggregated volume DKK 136,765.88 - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-05-31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ALK-Abelló A/S



For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525



Attachment:

