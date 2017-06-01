Nasdaq Copenhagen Nikolaj Plads 6 DK - 1007 Copenhagen K



Announcement no. 13



Exercise of warrants - increase of the share capital of NKT Following requests from a number of employees to exercise their warrants from the share option programme issued in 2014 (Company Announcement No. 1 of 10 January 2014) the share capital of NKT will be increased by the issue of 40,675 shares of a nominal value of DKK 20 each. The share capital will thus be increased by a total nominal amount of DKK 813,500.



The shares will be subscribed for based on warrants as detailed in above-mentioned company announcement of NKT. The subscription price will be DKK 308.24 per nominal DKK 20 share.



Following the increase in share capital, the registered share capital of NKT will comprise a total of 27,111,742 shares of a nominal value of DKK 20, corresponding to a total nominal share capital of DKK 542,234,840.



The share capital will be registered in Article 2 of the Articles of Association of NKT. An updated version of the Articles of Association is attached and can also be found at www.nkt.dk.



The new shares will convey right to dividend from the time of issue. The increase in the share capital as described above will not affect the earnings expectations for 2017 of NKT.



Contact Michael Nass Nielsen Head of Investor Relations Tel: +45 2494 1654



