

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) said that upon closing of the CenturyLink - Level 3 acquisition, Jeff Storey, currently president and CEO of Level 3 Communications Inc. (LVLT), will join CenturyLink as its president and chief operating officer.



As previously indicated, after the closing Glen Post III will remain CEO of CenturyLink. It is expected that Storey will succeed Post as CEO of CenturyLink effective January 1, 2019 and that Post will then become executive chairman of the company's board of directors.



The two companies continue to expect to close the transaction by September 30, 2017.



CenturyLink also announced that Harvey Perry, vice chairman of the board of CenturyLink, has been appointed chairman of the board, effective immediately. He replaces William Owens, who retired from the board on May 24, 2017. Bruce Hanks, a member of the CenturyLink board of directors, has been named vice chairman, also effective immediately. As previously announced, Storey is one of four Level 3 board members who will join the CenturyLink board at closing.



CenturyLink noted that its headquarters will remain in Monroe, La.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX