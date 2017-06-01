Marel announces the appointment of Folkert Bölger to the position of Executive Vice President Global Supply Chain, as of today, June 1, 2017. Folkert will become member of Marel's Executive Team and report directly to Arni Oddur Thordarson, CEO of Marel. Folkert succeeds Paul van Warmerdam who is leaving the company.



Folkert Bölger has since March 1, 2017 been leading Marel's global procurement organization as Chief Procurement Officer. In his new role he will be responsible for global manufacturing, procurement and logistics to support the further growth and value creation of Marel.



Folkert is 51 years old and has extensive global managerial experience in supply, procurement and operational positions. Before joining Marel he was the Vice President of Operations and Procurement at Bang & Olufsen (Denmark) and has as well held various management positions at Philips and Siemens-VDO in Asia, Central Europe and Europe. He lives with his wife and three children close to Eindhoven in the Netherlands.



Arni Oddur Thordarson, CEO of Marel:



"I want to sincerely thank Paul van Warmerdam for his service and valuable contribution to Marel in past years. We are delighted that Folkert Bölger has agreed to expand his role and lead our global supply chain going forward. I wish him success in his new role and welcome him to the Executive Team".