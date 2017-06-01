sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Smart Highway Construction Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Continental Engineering, Heijmans, Nippon Koei, Transstroy & VINCI Construction

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Highway Construction Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global smart highway construction market to grow at a CAGR of 93.54% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Smart Highway Construction Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is smart concepts for smart highways. Highway lights consume little energy to illuminate, guide motorists, and display warnings signs during night time. However, it has been found that these lights remain illuminated throughout the day, wasting electricity.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising trend of smart cities. It is expected that by 2030, one in every three people will live in urban areas. This will cause immense stress on urban area resources such as power and water. Therefore, it has led to the development of the smart city concept, which is meant for urban development, and is formed by linking multiple information of communication technology (ICT) and internet of things (IoT) to secure a solution to manage cities assets such as roads, traffic, energy, water, and so on.

Key vendors:

  • Continental Engineering
  • Heijmans
  • Nippon Koei
  • Transstroy
  • VINCI Construction

Other prominent vendors:

  • ABB
  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Cisco
  • Colas
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Indra
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by source of funding

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mclb24/global_smart

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


