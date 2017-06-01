Research and Markets - Global Smart Highway Construction Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Continental Engineering, Heijmans, Nippon Koei, Transstroy & VINCI Construction

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Highway Construction Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global smart highway construction market to grow at a CAGR of 93.54% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Smart Highway Construction Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is smart concepts for smart highways. Highway lights consume little energy to illuminate, guide motorists, and display warnings signs during night time. However, it has been found that these lights remain illuminated throughout the day, wasting electricity.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rising trend of smart cities. It is expected that by 2030, one in every three people will live in urban areas. This will cause immense stress on urban area resources such as power and water. Therefore, it has led to the development of the smart city concept, which is meant for urban development, and is formed by linking multiple information of communication technology (ICT) and internet of things (IoT) to secure a solution to manage cities assets such as roads, traffic, energy, water, and so on.

Key vendors:



Continental Engineering

Heijmans

Nippon Koei

Transstroy

VINCI Construction



Other prominent vendors:



ABB

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco

Colas

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Indra

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by source of funding



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



