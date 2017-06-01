sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,046 Euro		-0,396
-1,26 %
WKN: 856193 ISIN: SE0000112724 Ticker-Symbol: SCA 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,92
31,199
18:19
31,133
31,202
18:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB31,046-1,26 %