The following information is based on a press release from Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) published on May 31, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 5, 2017, resolved on a distribution of shares in Essity Aktiebolag (Essity) (formerly SCA Hygiene) to SCA's shareholders, whereby one (1) share of SCA will entitle their holders to one (1) share of Essity. The scheduled Ex-date is June 12, 2017. The trading of shares in Essity is expected to commence on June 15, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in SCA (SCAB).



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634015