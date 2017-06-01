This year, among other things, there were awards for a new solar module, a mounting system for water surfaces, various efficient storage concepts and an innovative concept for cooling milk.

Celebrating their tenth anniversary at this year's event, the Intersolar awards were handed out on Wednesday evening. There were a total of 133 submissions from 21 countries. Three awards were given in the PV category.

The Q-PEAK RSF L-G4.2 solar module from Hanwha Q-Cells uses a new steel frame instead of an aluminum frame. This not only saves manufacturing costs and CO2 emissions, but also allows an innovative and cost-effective fastening of the modules to the substructure of outdoor areas. The module has already received a pv magazine award in advance.

Another award went to the French frame manufacturer Ciel et Terre for the Hydrelio floating PV mounting system.This makes it possible to install photovoltaic systems on water surfaces.In Japan alone, around 50 MW of this new system were introduced in 2016, according to the award ceremony.

In total, 63 MW have been installed with the Hydrelio system. In addition to making use of otherwise empty surface area, the nearby water cools the modules, thus increasing their yield. There can also be advantages for the water itself. In drinking water reservoirs, for ...

