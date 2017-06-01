Research and Markets - Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2017-2021 With Mitsubishi Electric, OMRON, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric & Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global programmable logic controller (PLC) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue from new installation, retrofit, replacement and software licenses. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of integrated PLC-HMI in wide screen. The advanced versions PLC-HMI units come with a wider screen compared with the previous version. For instance, Unitronics launched the Vision all-in-one PLC series in 2015. The series has a seven-inch wide touch screen and an additional Vision700. The company claims that Vision700 does not compromise on the cost, feel, or performance of the PLC. Vision700 offers digital, high speed, and analog I/O, apart from PT100/thermocouple and weight/pressure measurement.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising technological advances in PLCs. PLCs have been serving the automation market for more than 40 years, and since 2016 the global PLC market is approaching its maturity. However, the recent advances in PLCs have greatly increased their capabilities in industrial automation solutions. The introduction of Programmable Automation Controller (PAC), is aiding the market in terms of better operability due to its advanced automation handling capabilities.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing preference for industrial PCs and DCS systems. In recent times, the industrial sectors are aiming to implement technology that helps raise their productivity, coupled with low levels of floor occupancy. New-generation industrial PCs are based on open embedded operating systems and combine the functions of a PLC and an operator panel into one unit. These features make industrial PCs a popular choice in sectors that require real-time information on the functioning of machine parts and productivity. For instance, the integration of dual RAID controller in a PC automatically reflects the data stored in the hard disks of interconnected devices.

Key vendors:



Mitsubishi Electric

OMRON

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other prominent vendors:



ABB

Beckhoff Automation

Bosch Rexroth

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

GE

Honeywell

IDEC

KEYENCE

Hitachi

Koyo Electronics

Panasonic

Toshiba

Yokogawa





Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8998l9/global





