NN Group NV: NN Group AGM adopts 2016 Annual Accounts

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NN Group N.V. has adopted all proposals on the agenda, including the adoption of the annual accounts for the 2016 financial year, and the appointment of Clara Streit and Robert Ruijter as members of the Supervisory Board of NN Group. The reappointment of Lard Friese as member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and chair of the Executive Board of NN Group for a term of four years was notified to the General Meeting and is now effective.

The AGM also adopted the final dividend for 2016 of EUR 0.95 per ordinary share. Together with the interim dividend of EUR 0.60 per ordinary share paid on 9 September 2016, the total dividend for 2016 amounts to EUR 1.55 per ordinary share. The final dividend for 2016 will be paid either in cash or in ordinary shares at the election of the shareholder. NN Group will neutralise the dilutive effect of the stock dividend on earnings per ordinary share through the repurchase of ordinary shares. The NN Group ordinary shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 5 June 2017. The record date for the dividend will be 6 June 2017. The election period will run from 5 June 2017 up to and including 19 June 2017. If no choice is made during the election period the dividend will be paid in cash. The stock fraction for the stock dividend will be based on the volume weighted average price of NN Group ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam for the five trading days from 13 June 2017 up to and including 19 June 2017. The dividend will become payable on 26 June 2017. For further information:

https://www.nn-group.com/Investors/Dividends.htm (https://www.nn-group.com/Investors/Dividends.htm)

NN Group profile

NN Group is an international insurance and asset management company, active in 18 countries, with a strong presence in a number of European countries and Japan. With all our employees the group offers retirement services, pensions, insurance, investments and banking to more than 15 million customers. NN Group includes Nationale-Nederlanden, NN, ABN AMRO Insurance, BeFrank, OHRA and NN Investment Partners. NN Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (NN).

