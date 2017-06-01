FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/01/17 -- TÜV Rheinland, a leading international testing service provider for quality and safety, today announced that it will be holding a seminar to provide medical device manufacturers with an introduction to the regulatory side of the growing medical device market. The seminar will be held on June 8th, at the IoT Excellence Center in Fremont, California.

As wireless medical devices are ubiquitous in today's healthcare environment, patient's safety and data are at increasing risk unless manufacturers have the tools and knowledge needed to make this technology safe. This seminar will provide attendees with an overview of the requirements which need to be addressed for wireless and wearable medical devices to make it safely to market. Sessions will include an overview of the 60601 Safety and EMC requirements, human medical device factors and usability, what you need to know about risk assessment (ISO 14971), and how to device manufacturers can be compliant in the European market.

"Most medical devices are intended to interact with other technology wirelessly, and the main purpose is to make sure that real data is transferred for diagnostic purposes on the spot and proper functioning of the medical device is not compromised," said Uwe Meyer, Medical Business Field Manager, TÜV Rheinland. "However, when configured incorrectly these devices can leak private data, transmit erroneous information or otherwise malfunction when needed the most. It's important to harden these devices against cyberattacks, which are increasing across the healthcare industry."

To register for the seminar, or to see the day's agenda, please visit: http://education.tuv.com/event/medical-devices-seminar

